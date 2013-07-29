BRIEF-Intiger Group updates on MOU with NAB financial planning
* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.
July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower TAG Immobilien AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 7, 2018
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.125 pct
Payment Date August 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Close Brothers Seydler Bank
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.
