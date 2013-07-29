July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower TAG Immobilien AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 7, 2018

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.125 pct

Payment Date August 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Close Brothers Seydler Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

