Earnings are back to the fore in Hong Kong equity markets where initial enthusiasm about PBOC's funds injection proves short-lived. Property weak and Yanzhou Coal's sluggish forecast puts materials on the backfoot. Here's what moving beyond the indexes:

** Tencent Holdings : +1.5%. In a league of its own as stock hits another record high.

** Yanzhou Coal : -7.2%, company gives second warning on first-half results in three months. Goldman warns 2013 marks the beginning of a multi-year down-cycle for China's coal industry with earnings & margin disappointments ahead.

** Shangri-La Asia : -6.8%, stock at a near-4-year low on another profit warning. Company blames higher costs & hotels in mainland China underperforming.

** Lifestyle International : +5.2%, on the flip side, results in-line with most analyst expectations suggesting sales holding up in tough environment and company says on-track to spin-off property business. Stock at 4-1/2-month high.

** Wynn Macau : +1.9 percent, after in-line results, stock stuck in no-man's land with 15 of 24 analysts sitting on the fence with a "hold" rating.

