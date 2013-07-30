July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial indemnity from the United Kingdom

Issue Amount 40 million sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2027

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 123.045

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct November 2027 UKT

Payment Date August 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Denoms (K) 50-1

Notes The issue size will total 3.79 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0307538016

Data supplied by International Insider.