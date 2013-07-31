Property shares in HK/China the clear outperformers with the
Shanghai property sub-index up as much as 5.4% in
morning trading after the real sector appears to have gotten a
reprieve of sorts from China's Politburo. Here's what is moving
in HK/China stocks beyond the indexes:
** China Resources Land : +5.6% leading the charge
among mainland developers in Hong Kong. Yesterday's Politburo
comments included promoting "healthy development of the property
market." Traders in HK point out that its been a while since the
government mentioned property in a positive tone.
** Guangzhou R&F Properties : +7.1%, top performer
on the China Enterprises index in HK.
** Vanke : +4.5%, top gainer on the CSI300
on mainland indices.
** Huaneng Power : +1.8 percent, strong H1 results,
first-half profits exceed profits made all of last year.
** Sinofert : -5.3%, slumps following overnight
shake-up in global potash industry after top supplier Russia's
Urakali quit one of the world's two big potash
cartels.
** Qinghai Salt Lake : -3.5%, Shenzhen-listed
company is China's largest potash producer.
** China Molybdenum : +2.4%, shares resume trading
in HK following Rio Tinto deal.
