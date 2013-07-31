UPDATE 2-Old Mutual break-up on track for 2018 despite UK tech issues-CEO
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 06, 2014
Coupon 1-Month libor + 15bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Data supplied by International Insider.
