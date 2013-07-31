UPDATE 2-Kenyan rate cap to cut KCB profit, hit SME lending
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 07, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.798
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0958742313
Data supplied by International Insider.
* net asset value for period from 4 january to 31 december 2016 totalled EUR683 million with nav per share at EUR 1,16
SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Asian financial markets weakened as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting next week.