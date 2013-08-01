HONG KONG Aug 1 The founder of HK-based hedge fund Voltex Asia has hired Ingo Wende - a former colleague from Nomura Holding's proprietary desk - to be the COO of the firm.

** Voltex was launched last year by Jean-Noel Payer who ran volatility trading for Benjamin Fuchs - the former head of Nomura's Global Opportunities Group and one of Asia's top paid prop traders at the time.

** Fuchs started his own hedge fund firm BFAM Partners last year, one among a series of high-profile launches as investment banks spun out their proprietary trading desk.

** Voltex has also hired at least two more former colleagues of Fuchs -- Franck Raillot and Bret Xu -- both of whom joined last year from BFAM Partners.

** Records on the SFC website show Wende's move to Voltex while his LinkedIn profile shows his title as COO.

** Wende, who was a vice president for prime services origination and consulting at Nomura, left the Japanese bank earlier this year.

** Voltex combines volatility arbitrage and macro strategies and trades across asset classes.

