HONG KONG Aug 1 The founder of HK-based hedge
fund Voltex Asia has hired Ingo Wende - a former colleague
from Nomura Holding's proprietary desk - to be the COO
of the firm.
** Voltex was launched last year by Jean-Noel Payer who ran
volatility trading for Benjamin Fuchs - the former head of
Nomura's Global Opportunities Group and one of Asia's top paid
prop traders at the time.
** Fuchs started his own hedge fund firm BFAM Partners last
year, one among a series of high-profile launches as investment
banks spun out their proprietary trading desk.
** Voltex has also hired at least two more former colleagues
of Fuchs -- Franck Raillot and Bret Xu -- both of whom joined
last year from BFAM Partners.
** Records on the SFC website show Wende's move to Voltex
while his LinkedIn profile shows his title as COO.
** Wende, who was a vice president for prime services
origination and consulting at Nomura, left the Japanese bank
earlier this year.
** Voltex combines volatility arbitrage and macro strategies
and trades across asset classes.
(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or
suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com)
(nishant.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)