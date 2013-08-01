Aug 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre De France (RFF)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Payment Date August 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0559950448
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue