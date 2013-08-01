Aug 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2019
Coupon 1.027 pct
Issue price 99.68
Reoffer price 99.68
Payment Date August 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 100 million euros
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1R07R1
