Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 45bp
Issue price 99.852
Reoffer price 99.852
Payment Date August 16, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 250 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN DE000A1R0584
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.