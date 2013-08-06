Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date October 28, 2016
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price 99.2625
Payment Date August 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0960889060
