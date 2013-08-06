Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SK Innovation Co LTD

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date August 14, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.638

Reoffer price 99.638

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date August 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CITI

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

