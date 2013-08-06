Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SK Innovation Co LTD
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date August 14, 2018
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.638
Reoffer price 99.638
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date August 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
