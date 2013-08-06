Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Ge Capital European Funding
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 8, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Payment Date August 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0960431392
