Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Ge Capital European Funding

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 8, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date August 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0960431392

