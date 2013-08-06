BRIEF-NY DFS says Lincoln Financial paid policyholders $50.7 mln for lost insurance claims
March 7 New York State Department Of Financial Services:
March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.
March 7 Shares of U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to reduce prices in the industry, without providing details of his plan.