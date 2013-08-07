UPDATE 1-UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 pct, CEO makes $13.5 mln
ZURICH, March 10 UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Aug 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG (MunHyp)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2028
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.433
Yield 2.546 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BLB, DZ Bank, LBBW,
NordLB & WGZ
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000MHB10J3
SEOUL, March 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 10 *160.1 -278.0 56.9 ^March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March
* Net asset value (NAV) including acquisition of Dresden property amounted to 77.2 million euros ($81.78 million) or 1.11 euros per share as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)