Aug 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Remy Cointreau SA

Issue Amount 65 million euro

Maturity Date August 13, 2023

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 97.997

Reoffer price 97.997

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 222.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & HSBC

Ratings BB+ (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002204700

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.