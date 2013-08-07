BRIEF-Fonciere Atland FY net profit group share rises to 9.1 million euros
* FY revenue 16.7 million euros ($17.68 million) versus 13.1 million euros year ago
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
For an index of our newsletters click on
* FY revenue 16.7 million euros ($17.68 million) versus 13.1 million euros year ago
* Says announce that they have sold an aggregate of 51,700,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 220 pence per share
COLOMBO, March 10 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly on Friday in dull trade as exporter dollar sales surpassed the importer greenback sales a day after central bank's moral suasion curbed further decline, dealers said.