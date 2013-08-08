Aug 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2035

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 97.106

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.3bp

Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR

Payment Date August 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, NordLB & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0878008225

