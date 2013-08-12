Resources and materials leading the charge as stocks are off to a strong start to the week following a reported large loan to Shanghai to develop a free-trade zone. Earnings from key companies such as Li & Fung, Tencent and China Mobile, due this week, likely to be the focus, however, once the stimulus noise fades. Here's what is moving in HK/China beyond the indexes:

** Yanzhou Coal : +7.7%, the year's worst performing large-cap H-share is the day's top gainer on the China Enterprises index as cyclicals back in favour.

** Anhui Conch : +3.4%, joins the rally in resources, Chinese property firms reporting in-line contract sales in July. KWG Property reports results later in the day.

** Li Ning : -6.1%, nearly gives up a week's gains in a single session as investors lock in profits.

** GCL-Poly : -3.4%, warns for a loss for first-half 2013, reminder that the solar industry continues to face headwinds as poly silicon prices remain in a slump.

** Minsheng Bank : +6.7%, mid-sized Chinese bank jumps to its highest in 3 weeks as money market rates in the mainland stabilize.

