UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Resources and materials leading the charge as stocks are off to a strong start to the week following a reported large loan to Shanghai to develop a free-trade zone. Earnings from key companies such as Li & Fung, Tencent and China Mobile, due this week, likely to be the focus, however, once the stimulus noise fades. Here's what is moving in HK/China beyond the indexes:
** Yanzhou Coal : +7.7%, the year's worst performing large-cap H-share is the day's top gainer on the China Enterprises index as cyclicals back in favour.
** Anhui Conch : +3.4%, joins the rally in resources, Chinese property firms reporting in-line contract sales in July. KWG Property reports results later in the day.
** Li Ning : -6.1%, nearly gives up a week's gains in a single session as investors lock in profits.
** GCL-Poly : -3.4%, warns for a loss for first-half 2013, reminder that the solar industry continues to face headwinds as poly silicon prices remain in a slump.
** Minsheng Bank : +6.7%, mid-sized Chinese bank jumps to its highest in 3 weeks as money market rates in the mainland stabilize.
(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources