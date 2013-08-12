Aug 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date February 3, 2016

Coupon 7.750 pct

Issue price 100.913

Payment Date August 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (0.125 pct m&u & 1.0 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0585517245

Data supplied by International Insider.