UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Li & Fung shares are hovering near their 4-year lows and there is little to suggest that its earnings report will enthuse investors back.
** Li & Fung is the HSI's fourth-worst performing stock this year behind the coal stocks and Belle International.
** Company has struggled to generate revenue from its aggressive acquisitions resulting in the lowest return on assets since at least 2000. link.reuters.com/maz32v
** Relationship between ROA & share price particularly strong since February 2011.
** Shares staged a recovery of sorts from April-end through to mid-July on hopes that a better U.S. economy would help reverse Li & Fung's fortunes.
** EPS estimates are being cut. 2013 EPS estimate is down 3.4% in the past month according to StarMine.
** The company's U.S. unit, LF USA, continues to struggle with margin improvement still missing. Goldman Sachs says "it is more about the micro than macro for L&F"
** Short-selling remains strong. According to Markit it is the second-most heavily borrowed stock in the Hang Seng in terms of percentage of shares out on loan vs total outstanding shares.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources