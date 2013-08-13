August 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 22, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor + 8bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 8bp
Payment Date August 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Mizuho
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Reg S ISIN XS0963543045
144A ISIN US50046PAG00
