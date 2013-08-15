BRIEF-Eldridge Industries says its affiliate terminated deal to sell Dick Clark Productions to Dalian Wanda
* One of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell dick clark productions to the dalian wanda group
Aug 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2040
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.09
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 29.4bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2039 DBR
Payment Date August 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0884635524
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says its wholly owned unit, Towarowa Gielda Energii SA (TGE), signed a loan agreement with DNB Bank Polska SA for a loan of 60 million zlotys ($14.76 million)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.