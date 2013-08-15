Fitch Affirms Polish City of Gdansk at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Gdansk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(pol)', with Positive Outlook. The affirmation is based on Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding the city's sound operating performance, as well as strong debt service and debt