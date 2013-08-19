Aug 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date August 27, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.47
Yield 2.333 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBS & Handelsbanken
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
