Aug 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 95.989

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 500 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0221677807

ISIN CH0196878661

