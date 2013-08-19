August 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Danske Bans A/s
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date September 05, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.577
Yield 5.098
Spread 137 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0965107641
