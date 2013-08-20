Nigeria plans new savings bonds aimed at retail investors
LAGOS, March 1 Nigeria plans to target retail investors with a new savings bond that will go on sale this month, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.
August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.59
Yield 2.206 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp
Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LAGOS, March 1 Nigeria plans to target retail investors with a new savings bond that will go on sale this month, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.
(Recasts to add Wilmar to paragraph 1; adds trader comment, background) NEW YORK, March 1 Wilmar International Ltd bought a record amount of raw sugar against the ICE March contract that expired on Tuesday, with the sweetener coming from eight countries, according to exchange data and traders. The delivery, worth more than $510 million, was a record for the March contract on historical data going back to 1989 and more than double the size of the March 2016 delivery. It w
March 1 Puerto Rico's fiscal turnaround plan shows about $1.2 billion a year available to service debt, 50 percent more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances.