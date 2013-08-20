UPDATE 1-Wilmar seen buying record ICE March raw sugar contract

(Recasts to add Wilmar to paragraph 1; adds trader comment, background) NEW YORK, March 1 Wilmar International Ltd bought a record amount of raw sugar against the ICE March contract that expired on Tuesday, with the sweetener coming from eight countries, according to exchange data and traders. The delivery, worth more than $510 million, was a record for the March contract on historical data going back to 1989 and more than double the size of the March 2016 delivery. It w