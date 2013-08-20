Nigeria plans new savings bonds aimed at retail investors
LAGOS, March 1 Nigeria plans to target retail investors with a new savings bond that will go on sale this month, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.
Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.718
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.2bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date August 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit suisse, Deka, DZ Bank &
RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.05 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0918749622
Data supplied by International Insider.
