Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 26, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.21

Reoffer price 99.21

Yield 2.097 pct

Payment Date August 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN DE000BLB2H99

