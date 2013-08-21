August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.803
Yield 1.416 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nord Lb & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1X2566
