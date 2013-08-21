August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.803

Yield 1.416 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nord Lb & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1X2566

