Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.834
Reoffer price 99.834
Yield 1.785 pct
Spread 46 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit suisse, Pohjola & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0966078221
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.