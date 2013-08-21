Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 41bp

Payment Date August 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0966074741

