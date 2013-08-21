Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 41bp
Payment Date August 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0966074741
