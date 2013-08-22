BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2028
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 94.052
Reoffer price 94.052
Yield 2.875 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.3bp
over the 5.625 pct January 2028 DBR
Payment Date August 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan &
LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 700 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1R06C5
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.