Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.127

Reoffer price 99.127

Yield 2.76 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Bank,

Santander GBM & UniCredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004957137

