BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.127
Reoffer price 99.127
Yield 2.76 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Bank,
Santander GBM & UniCredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian
ISIN IT0004957137
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.