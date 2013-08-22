BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners
* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet
Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 09, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 106.527
Reoffer price 106.527
Yield 1.78 pct
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible
