BRIEF-Sansiri posts FY net profit 3.38 billion baht
* FY net profit 3.38 billion baht versus 3.51 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2023
Coupon 6-month Euribor+ 10bp
Issue price 99.9
Reoffer price 99.9
Payment Date August 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000BLB2JD2
* FY net profit 263.3 million baht versus 216.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advises that it last night entered into a material acquisition agreement