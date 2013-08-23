UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Market PlC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 01, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.62
Reoffer price 98.62
Yield 2.785 pct
Payment Date September 01, 2013
ISIN DE000BRL9147
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.93
Reoffer price 99.93
Yield 0.685 pct
Payment Date August 28, 2013
ISIN DE000BRL9139
* * * *
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.