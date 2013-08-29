Aug 29 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it
added 400 customers, and raised its revenue forecast for the
year ending January 2014.
The company's shares were up 6 percent in extended trading.
Splunk raised its full-year revenue forecast to $275
million-$281 million from $266 million-$274 million.
Net loss widened to $13.7 million, or 13 cents per share, in
the second quarter, from $4.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 1 cent per share.
Revenue rose 50 percent to $66.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share
on revenue of $63 million. The company has reported an adjusted
profit only once since going public in April last year.