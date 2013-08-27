BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Western Power Co.Ltd
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 26, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.345
Reoffer price 99.866
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0215076313
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.