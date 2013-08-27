Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Western Power Co.Ltd

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 26, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.345

Reoffer price 99.866

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0215076313

