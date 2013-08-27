BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 100.75
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 165 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.