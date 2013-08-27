Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)
* * * *
Trance 1
Issue Amount 663 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 12, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.545
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0222136506
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 212 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 0.25 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0222136100
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 179 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 21, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 95.404
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 344 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0222136605
ISIN CH0215064350
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.