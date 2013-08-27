Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 05, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.935

Reoffer Yield 0.647 pct

Spread Minus 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.7bp

Over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR

Payment Date September 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, NordLB, Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN XS0968431949

