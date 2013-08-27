Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.841

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date September 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.175 pct

ISIN DE000A1R07S9

