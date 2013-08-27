BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.841
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date September 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.175 pct
ISIN DE000A1R07S9
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.