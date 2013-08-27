BRIEF-Childrens Place hikes quarterly dividend to 40 cents/shr from 20 cents/shr
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
August 127(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.463
Reoffer price 99.463
Yield 2.334 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan & Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0968433135
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)
* Seven Generations boosts 2016 production 95 percent to 117,800 boe/d, generates record funds from operations of $733 million