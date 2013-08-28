BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2016
Coupon 0.94 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.94 pct
Payment Date August 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL9154
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.