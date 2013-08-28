BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 4, 2034
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.34
Reoffer price 99.34
Yield 3.043 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0BJ5
Data supplied by International Insider.
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.