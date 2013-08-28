Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sanofi SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.197
Reoffer price 99.197
Yield 1.999 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 72bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ING, Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011560333
Data supplied by International Insider.