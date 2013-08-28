Aug 28 Sharp Corp, Japan's largest
display maker, has called off talks with Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd to jointly set up a copier sales company, the
Kyodo said.
Sharp's decision came after other Japanese firms such as
Canon Inc opposed the proposal expressing concern that
key technology would fall into the hands of the South Korean
technology giant, the newswire said.
The global copier market is dominated by Japanese companies
like Canon, Ricoh Co Ltd, Konica Minolta Inc
and Sharp. They, along with U.S's Xerox Corp, account
for about 80 percent of the global A3 copier sales, according to
Kyodo.
Sharp, will however, continue talks with Samsung to supply
washing machines and refrigerators to the Korean company as an
original equipment manufacturer, the wire said, quoting sources.
The proposal to jointly set up a copier sales company was
being discussed after Sharp turned down Samsung's acquisition
offer for the copier business, Kyodo said.
The struggling Japanese company received around 10.38
billion yen ($106.24 million) in investment from Samsung in
March under a business and capital tie-up.