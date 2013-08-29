Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 05, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.494
Yield 2.558 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.8bp
over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date September 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.